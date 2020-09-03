Reports: Manchester United make interesting offer for €30m-rated defender Sergio Reguilón

Manchester United have made a 'very interesting offer' for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón, according to Spanish outlet AS. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Sevilla, lifting the Europa League title and knocking out the Red Devils en route to the final.

The 23-year-old is reportedly available for a fee below €30 million but Los Blancos will look to include a buy-back clause in his contract similar to the one they inserted in Alvaro Morata's contract when he left for Juventus.

Zinedine Zidane is happy with his options at left-back (Marcelo and Ferland Mendy) and will be willing to let Reguilón leave if a substantial bid comes in for the defender.

✍️ Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer...



His next club odds:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United = 4/1

🇮🇹 Inter Milan = 5/1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Leicester City = 5/1

🇪🇸 Sevilla = 6/1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham = 7/1



18+ pic.twitter.com/K4GvylYvAi — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) September 2, 2020

Manchester United favourites to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón

Sergio Reguilon of Sevilla FC duels for the ball with Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid

Sergio Reguilón has attracted interest from a number of clubs after his successful season with Sevilla. However, according to the above-mentioned report, Manchester United are favourites to sign the left-back. Reguilón reportedly believes that he can knuckle down a first-team role at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw, the first-choice Manchester United left-back, has once again been struggling with injury issues and was unavailable for Manchester United's Europa League campaign. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams broke into the first team last season and is primarily right-footed, making him a better fit for the right-back position.

Sevilla are also interested in taking back Reguilón, but the Spanish side have offered to take him on loan for another season while Real Madrid are looking for a permanent transfer. Italian champions Juventus have also enquired about his availability, but they already have an established left-back in Alex Sandro.

Good morning! Real Madrid trim back their squad - Brahim and Ceballos to go out on loan, James to leave this week, Mariano and Reguilón on the move.... today's front cover of AS: pic.twitter.com/00ZH4Jl2KZ — AS English (@English_AS) September 2, 2020

The 23-year-old recently received his first call-up to the Spain national team, where he was asked about his future with Real Madrid. The defender seemed to hint that a move away from the club will be the best option for his future. He said:

"I'm going day by day. If I'm thinking about calls and my future, I wouldn't be able to enjoy being with the national team. Obviously, Real Madrid is my home, but it's not easy... I'm bearing everything in mind."