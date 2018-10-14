×
Reports: Manchester United make record-breaking transfer offer after urgent request from Jose Mourinho

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
994   //    14 Oct 2018, 17:55 IST

Will Jose Mourinho finally get what he wants?
What's the rumour?

Manchester United are clearly not in the best place at the moment, with the manager and players finding themselves in turbid waters. The club failed to sign its top transfer targets in the summer and will look to avoid an encore in the winter transfer window.

Now, latest reports from CaughtOffside (via Metro) claim that manager, Jose Mourinho, has personally scouted and identified United's next transfer target - Serbian centre-back, Nikola Milenkovic.

Having scouted the Fiorentina defender, Mourinho is understood to have made an urgent request to the club's hierarchy, following which, the club reportedly submitted an offer worth £53 million - an offer that could make Milenkovic the most expensive defender in the history of Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United were linked with multiple centre-backs such as Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window but failed to complete any signings in defence. The Red Devils' desperate need for a quality centre-back seems to have forced them to look towards Milenkovic.

Meanwhile, Milenkovic has been making a lot of noise with his performances, becoming a regular starter for Fiorentina. The 21-year-old is astoundingly tall at 6'5" and has been likened to Serbian and former Manchester United defender, Nemanja Vidic.

The heart of the matter

Despite playing in just 24 Serie A matches, Milenkovic has made quite an impression with his abilities. Mourinho is believed to have scouted the player during his match for Siberia in the ongoing international break.

Impressed with what he saw, Mourinho reportedly got in touch with the Manchester United bosses immediately, requesting backing to sign the defender.

Subsequently, the club reportedly contacted the player's agent, who is understood to have revealed that the player would be willing to make the move.

However, the report also claims that Fiorentina have rejected the offer from Manchester United, intending to keep the youngster at least until the end of the summer, hoping to receive an even better offer for Milenkovic.

Video: Milenkovic would certainly be a solid addition

Rumour Probability/Rating: 7/10

There is little doubt that Manchester United need to fortify their defence, having visibly struggled so far this season. Milenkovic is one of the most promising young defenders at the moment and signing him would alleviate United's defensive woes in the long run.

What's next?

United will be expected to submit an improved offer as they will try and negotiate a deal for Milenkovic. Signing him would make Jose Mourinho happy, and making Mourinho happy is what the club could be desperate to do.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Fiorentina Football Nemanja Vidic Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
