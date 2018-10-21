×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Manchester United make Serie A defender their #1 priority

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Rumors
473   //    21 Oct 2018, 15:39 IST

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

Manchester United has targeted many defenders in the recent past but all attempts were thwarted. One defender they have been linked to on a regular basis is, Nikola Milenkovic. According to Daily Star, United has made Nikola Milenkovic their No.1 Serbian priority, ahead of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

In case you didn't know

Manchester United hasn't had the greatest of starts to their campaign. However, it looks like they have made a comeback in the last 2 gameweeks. They were down 2-0 against Newcastle United but played extremely well to win it 3-2. In their most recent clash against Chelsea, they were down 1-0 but came back to lead 2-1. However, Ross Barkley's extremely late goal in the 96th minute dashed their hopes of a victory.

United is high on confidence, and they could make an astonishing comeback this season. Their Champions League games haven't been too bad and have accumulated 4 points in 2 games and sit 2nd on the table.

The likes of Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial have been in exquisite form, and players like Pogba and Rashford have supported them well.

Heart of the matter

It is no secret that United is in need of a good quality centre-back and Fiorentina youngster, Nikola Milenkovic is a highly talented one. He is just 21 years old, and Jose Mourinho is a big fan. When Mourinho was present for Serbia's UEFA Nations League clash, and many thought that he was scouting Milinkovic, but it might have been Milenkovic. He can also operate at right back, and that makes him a very valuable player.

He is valued at £40 million by Fiorentina and has been targeted by many clubs, including Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus.

At 6ft5in he is a very tall man, and with such a height, there is no doubting his aerial prowess. He is an excellent passer and is very quick on his feet. He has often been compared to Serbia and Manchester United legend, Nemanja Vidic. That gives us a clear indication of the talent this guy has.

Rumour rating: 7.5/10

Many teams have scouted him, and even Fiorentina are aware of the interest he has garnered. Moreover, Mourinho scouting him at Serbia's game and United's problems at the back, make this report worth considering. Daily Star is a decent source, and even a few of the other reliable sources have claimed this.

Video

What's next?

Manchester United will be eagerly waiting for the January transfer window to solve their defensive woes.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Fiorentina Football Jose Mourinho Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
Reports: Manchester United make record-breaking transfer...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 Famous footballers' sons who could be destined for big...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United preparing a club-record bid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to make huge offer for LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United are close to signing Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 footballers who aren't exactly in love with the sport
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United has set their eyes on Roma star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us