Reports: Manchester United to make a surprise move for Real Madrid defender

United fans will be happy if they get him.

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 20 Aug 2017, 18:06 IST

Mourinho is keen on strengthening his defence

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho might have given up the pursuit of signing Gareth Bale, but still intends to sign a player from Real Madrid.

He is now targeting his team-mate, Raphael Varane to boost his defence according to the Express.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time Mourinho has tried to sign the centre-back. He has failed in his previous attempts but that doesn't stop the Portuguese from targeting the 24-year old once again.

Mourinho is keen on adding at least one more player before the transfer window closes and has his eyes set on Varane, despite having a number of options at his disposal.

The centre-back has however, said that he is happy at Real Madrid and does not intend to leave Santiago Bernabeu.

The details

Manchester United were initially interested in signing Bale, but struggled to make any progress the whole summer and have given up in their pursuit.

It is now believed that the Red Devils boss has shifted his transfer preference with less than two weeks remaining.

Mourinho had said that he wants to make one more signing to take his tally of summer recruits up to four. He already has pretty good balance and adding more players will only make the team better.

According to reports, Jose has decided that his defence needs more strengthening and will make a move for the 24-year old.

Despite signing, Victor Lindelof this summer and Eric Bailly last year, United are keen on adding more players at the back.

Varane is an integral part of Zinedine Zidane's squad and it is highly unlikely they will sell him. The French international is seen as a long-term replacement for Serigo Ramos and Zidane has no plans on cashing in on the player.

Video

Author's take

It is not going to be easy for United to persuade Varane to move from the Bernabeu to the Old Trafford.

With just a couple of days left for the transfer market to close, Mourinho does not have the time to sit and negotiate with Zidane as that is not going to do him any good.

The only way Mourinho is going to get the centre-back is, if he makes a bid which is too good to refuse. Else, they might as well give up the pursuit now without wasting any time. But with more than decent depth at the back, it's unlikely the club will sanction a big money move for the Frenchman.