Reports: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sell key player to fund Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sell Daniel James to fund a transfer for Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN. The former Swansea winger has been linked with moves to Premier League sides Leeds United and Brighton this window.

The report adds that the Manchester United board is unconvinced about the sale of the 22-year-old after signing him for £18 million last season.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to sign Jadon Sancho this summer

Manchester United are yet to make any real headway in the transfer window, with just two days left. The Red Devils have publicly pursued Jadon Sancho for most of the summer but have refused to meet Borussia Dortmund's £108 million valuation of the winger.

The Red Devils are in the market for a right-winger to take the burden away from 19-year-old Mason Greenwood, who scored 17 goals in his first season with the first team.

Sancho, formerly of Manchester City, was reported to have agreed on personal terms with the 20-time Premier League champions. However, due to the pandemic and the absence of matchday revenue, the winger remains a distant dream for Manchester United fans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is looking to remove deadwood from his squad this window, wants to sell Daniel James for £25 million to fund the Sancho transfer.

However, Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward believes that selling James would send a negative message about the club's ability to develop young footballers. The Welsh winger has scored 4 goals in 47 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer remains coy about the arrival of new signings in the current transfer window. Speaking ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game, he said:

"Well, when we’re planning you’ve got players here that we believe in. Of course, the transfer window is still open for a while and the club has been working, and they know my view. We’re here to strengthen in the long term and I’m not going to say what is acceptable or not for other clubs or teams in this difficult period. We’ll tell you when and if something happens."