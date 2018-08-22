Reports: Manchester United superstar makes stunning decision on future

22 Aug 2018, 11:05 IST

Jose would be happy to hear this

What's the rumour?

Much has been talked about Anthony Martial's current situation at Old Trafford. It's time to brush all of that under the rug as according to an exclusive report released by The Sun, Anthony Martial has made a U-turn and now wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place at Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Martial was hitting top gear in a Manchester United shirt before the arrival of Alexis Sanchez displaced and unsettled him. Martial was started in only 2 of United's last 10 matches as his form suffered due to the inconsistent bouts of minutes he was being afforded on the pitch.

Subsequently, he was excluded from France's 23 men squad that went to Russia to take part in the World Cup.

This was followed by Martial's agent cooking up a storm when he said that Martial has his heart set on moving away from Manchester United.

His agent Philippe Lamboley said,

“After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.”

The heart of the matter

Anthony Martial once again invoked the wrath of the media and the fans when he went AWOL from training following the birth of his baby. However, he returned and started for United in their weekend match against Brighton.

Though he offered a glimpse of the magic he is capable of at the beginning of the match, he faded out and offered nothing of note from that point on.

Manchester United weren't able to sign a replacement for Martial by the time the Premier League window shut and were not in any mood to sell him to a league rival. Chelsea and Tottenham were extensively linked with the player but United did not budge.

Now, it looks like the Frenchman has effectuated a U-turn and wants to stay put at Manchester United and fight for a starting spot alongside Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Well, The Sun is not a very credible source for transfer news. However, the circumstances suggest that Manchester United will not sell Martial this summer and one of the direct consequences of that is Martial having to stay at United and having to fight for his place.

What's next?

Martial's potential is frightening and that is why his current performances are hugely underwhelming. For a player who is capable of so much more, he offers very little. It's best for him to clear the air and nail down that starting spot by focussing on his game. The Manchester United fans love him as well.