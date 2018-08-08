Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United megastar to leave for Barcelona later

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
6.26K   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:44 IST

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League
Troubling news for Manchester United fans

What's the rumour?

Since Tuttosport published a report with regard to Paul Pogba's secret meeting with Barca’s new technical director Eric Abidal in Beverly Hills, there have been innumerable twists and turns in the story, and here's a new development to the transfer saga.

According to a report in the Independent, Barcelona are all set to be patient with their pursuit of Pogba in the same way that they were with Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian had been linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer several approaches were brushed aside by Liverpool until they back-pedalled in January to allow the 26-year-old to bid adieu to Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

By virtue of his exploits in Russia in World Cup 2018, Pogba has turned heads of several European top dogs and is himself also reportedly seeking a move owing to his turbulent relationship with Jose Mourinho.

His contract with Manchester United runs out in June 2021.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are determined to ward off any interest in Pogba this summer as they do not have any able replacement for their lynchpin.

On the other hand, the Catalan giants are eager to buttress their midfield strength following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho. However, La Blaugrana do understand that it is highly unlikely that a deal of such stature can be clinched in the ongoing transfer market.

But that does not mean that does not mean that the La Liga champions will give up on their hunt for the France international. Instead, they will try their level best to coax the 25-year-old away from Old Trafford later on.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

As stated earlier, it is impossible for Barcelona to complete the said deal this summer, which is why they will try to procrastinate the matter for the upcoming transfer windows.

Video:

What's next?

Manchester United commence their 2018/19 campaign against Leicester City on Friday, and Paul Pogba will be raring to hit the ground running from the word go.

"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
