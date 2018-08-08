Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United midfielder wants to leave after breakdown with Mourinho

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
08 Aug 2018

<p>

What's the story?

There are just a handful of days left before transfer window close in England, but the biggest twist has been doing the rounds.

According to Mundo Deportivo, United midfielder Pogba is looking to leave the club after a fallout with Mourinho. United didn't even make opponents team's defence do hard work.

The World Cup winner was one of the key players for United last season. If the rumour of Pogba leaving United becomes true, it will be a huge problem for United in the following season.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba plays as a central midfielder and is often regarded as one of the best midfielders right now.

Pogba was even linked with a return to Juventus, but it seems that Barcelona is the one who can scoop the French midfielder. Barcelona are looking to replace Andres Iniesta who left them for Japanese club, Vissel Kobe in May 2018.

The heart of the matter

Pogba played a crucial role in United which helped them finish the league with the second position. He was even influential in France World Cup win. Pogba has pace, tactics which help him very much and of course the club.

Without Pogba, United was looking weak constantly throughout the preseason. United needs to keep hold off Pogba.

Video

Rumour Rating: 5/10

Mundo Deportivo is a newspaper based in Barcelona which is a reliable source. Since the newspaper has provided accurate reports before, the transfer may be still a possibility.

Premier League clubs have only two days before the transfer season closes. United know how important Pogba is for them. They will try their best to keep him at the club

It is a 50-50 situation for the transfer to happen. It will be interesting to see where this rumours heads.

What's next?

If United lets Pogba leave, they must look to replace him before the transfer season ends for them.

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
