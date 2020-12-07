Reports: Manchester United to offer Bruno Fernandes a new contract to ward off Real Madrid

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could reportedly be offered a new deal to ward off interest from La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Portugal international has been the club’s best player since joining them in the 2020 January transfer window and is contracted with the club until 2025.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival saw a massive upturn in Manchester United’s form as they rallied to finish third last season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League in place of Leicester City.

Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League Rankings (2020/21):



1st – expected assists

1st – chances created

1st – passes into the box

1st – progressive passes

1st – match-winning goals

2nd – passes into final third

2nd – goal involvements

3rd – expected goal involvements



Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/QXl72hk3aX — UtdArena (@utdarena) December 6, 2020

Real Madrid’s interest in Bruno Fernandes to force Manchester United’s hand

As per the Mirror (h/t Express), Bruno Fernandes could earn double of what he is currently getting paid at Manchester United. A new deal with £200,000-a-week wages could convince the 26-year-old to stay at Old Trafford, even though there has been no hint that he wants to move elsewhere.

The Portuguese arrived for big money in January and hit the ground running to eventually become one of the first names on the team-sheet at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes has already made 38 appearances for Manchester United and has mustered an impressive tally of 22 goals and 14 assists for the Red Devils in the process.

His impact was so great that he was named Manchester United’s Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign despite only arriving in the winter transfer window. He became only the second Portuguese player to do so after a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, who won it thrice during his spell at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes has more goal contributions in the Premier League this season (11), than Arsenal have goals (10). — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 6, 2020

With Real Madrid and Barcelona in a transition period, Bruno Fernandes could be the ideal player to sign. However, they may have to look elsewhere if Manchester United can tie the attacking midfielder to a new lucrative deal.

Manchester United have turned their form around and if they can win their game in hand in the Premier League, they will only be two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruno Fernandes and co. are set to face RB Leipzig in a crunch Champions League encounter on Tuesday and need a draw to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.