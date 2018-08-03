Reports: Manchester United given an opportunity to sign Bayern Munich star

Jerome Boateng

What's the rumour?

According to today's newspaper headlines, Bayern Munich have reportedly offered Jerome Boateng to Manchester United. Messages coming out of the player's camp state that Boateng is eager to leave Germany and start afresh somewhere else. The problem so far for Boateng has been his valuation. Bayern Munich value him at nearly £50 million - an extravagant fee for a player who's going to turn 30 this year. However, reports suggest that United remain interested in signing Boateng as Mourinho desperately wants a new centre back.

However, reports in Germany have another story to tell. They suggest that Manchester United will try to include Anthony Martial in a deal to bring Boateng to Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

As of last week, Boateng was extremely close to confirming a move to French champions, PSG. However, the move broke down at the very last minute because the clubs couldn't agree on the player's valuation.

That's opened the door for Manchester United. Throughout this transfer window, United have been linked with a number of defenders. Mourinho has made it clear that he wants to add a center back before the transfer window shuts.

Until yesterday, it looked like Yerry Mina from Barcelona was going to be that centre-back. But a lot has changed since yesterday. Reports coming out of Tottenham's camp indicate that Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Toby Alderweireld - a long time United target. At the same time, United have now been offered a chance to sign Boateng from Bayern Munich. So, who will it be? Boateng, Alderweireld or Mina? We will have to wait and see!

The heart of the matter

Honestly, this is a very simple transfer that's being complicated because of Bayern Munich's valuation of the player. The player wants to leave, there are clubs that are interested in signing him but his valuation is "too high".

Manchester United need a defender. To be more precise, Jose Mourinho wants a defender. At the very beginning of the transfer window, he submitted a supposed seven-man transfer wish-list. So far, United have been able to sign just one player from that checklist - Fred.

To keep their manager happy, United need to act fast. At the other end of the spectrum, Bayern Munich's CEO has said that Boateng can leave. The German will turn 30 this year. Age is just a number and Boateng is still considered to be one of the best center-backs in the world which is why Bayern do not want to let him go on the cheap.

Another possible complication that could arise in Boateng's move to United is the fact that he is a Citizen - an ex-Manchester City player.

Rumour Probability - 5/10

The rumour has literally come out of the blue this morning. Although a lot of sources credit it to be true, it's hard to predict how things are going to progress with respect to this deal. It's simply too soon to tell.

Video

What's next?

If Boateng is looking for a new challenge in his career then now is the perfect time for him to leave Bayern. Whether a move materializes or not only time will tell.