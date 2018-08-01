Reports: Manchester United starlet offered to Real Madrid by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United fans will hate Mourinho for this

What's the rumour?

According to a report from Diario Gol, the Spanish outlet claims that Manchester United have offered Anthony Martial to Real Madrid. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Red Devils are ready to let the 22-year-old leave for £89m (€100m).

In case you didn't know...

Many high-profile clubs including the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham are in hot pursuit of Anthony Martial.

However, Manchester United will prefer selling the Frenchman to a club outside the Premier League, which is why Los Blancos have emerged as the front-runners.

The heart of the matter

Anthony Martial is reportedly seeking a move away from Manchester United owing to the dearth of game time at the Old Trafford. The former Monaco ace has fallen down the pecking order under Mourinho with Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford usurping his berth.

The Portuguese manager also latterly hit out at the France international following a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool over his refusal to return to United's pre-season camp in America.

Anthony Martial, he had the baby and after the baby was born, beautiful baby, full of health thank god, he should be here but he is not here.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants are on the lookout for an able replacement for their erstwhile megastar - Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently completed a move to Juventus.

As a result, they have long been linked with Eden Hazard but with Chelsea playing hardball, Anthony Martial could be the ultimate backstop for the 13-time Champions League winners.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Diario Gol is infamous for its bold and outlandish claims and is not a pretty dependable source when it comes to transfer news.

What's next?

If the said report is believable, then the talks between the two parties could take place when they meet in a pre-season clash in the International Champions Cup on 1 August 2018.