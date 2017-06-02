Reports: Manchester United preparing blockbuster bid for Real Madrid star

Varane will be a great addition for Manchester United if they can pull off the deal.

Jose Mourinho is determined to strengthen his defensive cover

What’s the story?

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane according to reports from Sky Sports. Jose Mourinho is believed to be in the hunt for reinforcements at the back after the club’s lack of defensive cover was exploited many times last season.

However, according to various reports, Varane moving to Old Trafford could also involve David De Gea moving the other way as part of the package.

In case you didn’t know...

Mourinho coached Varane for two seasons during his tenure with the Spanish giants and reportedly shares a close relationship with the player. And it's safe to say that the Portuguese has identified the Frenchman as a key target for the summer.

United spent £30million on Eric Bailly last summer and it turned out to be a value for money signing. However, injuries and inconsistency of his partners kind of let him and the team down at a few instances. United are in serious need of defensive cover if they are to have a competitive continental campaign and it seems like Mourinho has already identified his targets.

The heart of the matter

A lot of expectations will be resting on Mourinho and Ed Woodward to deliver in the summer after Red Devils ensured their return to the Champions League after a year’s absence. The former Chelsea manager is expected to strengthen the squad at Old Trafford to cope with the fixtures and to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title as well next season. United have been linked with a central defender since long and reports yesterday claimed that they were closing in on a £35million deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will not make things easy for the English side as they will look to somehow involve De Gea in the deal after it was earlier understood that their €60M deal for the shot-stopper was turned down by United.

What’s next?

Meanwhile, Varane will try and win his third Champions League medal when Real Madrid face Juventus on Saturday night and if he manages to succeed, he will become the youngest defender to do so, surpassing Paulo Maldini who managed to do it at the age of 26.

Author’s take

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban now means that Antoine Griezmann is likely a deal that will be a “no go” this summer and this could help Woodward spend that little extra shilling on a world class defender like Varane. And looking at what he can offer to the club, this looks like a match made in heaven where nothing can possibly go wrong.