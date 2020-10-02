Reports: Manchester United preparing to bring Atalanta’s Amad Traore to Old Trafford

Manchester United are looking to bring Atalanta wonderkid Amad Traore to Old Trafford before the end of this transfer window, according to reports. The Ivory Coast winger, interestingly, is not seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

The 18-year-old broke into the scene with a bang last season, becoming the youngest player to score on his debut in the Serie A. Traore was just 17 years and 109 days old when he found the back of the net in a 7-1 win over Udinese and is believed to be the next big thing to come out of the fabled Atalanta academy.

Manchester United are optimistic about the progress they have made so far and remain hopeful of a deal for the teenager being completed before the 5th of this month, even though there are a few complexities concerning the move.

Manchester United want to seal the deal before Brexit criteria comes into place

The Red Devils are interested in adding the Ivorian to their squad this summer before new requirements ushered in by Brexit comes into effect. Premier League clubs might have to adhere to reformed criteria when trying to complete deals for foreign talents of the age group of 18 to 21 years after the onset of Brexit.

Previously, as per the United Kingdom’s European Union membership, clubs could complete transfers for foreign scholars or professionals above 16 years of age who were holders of an EU passport.

That would no longer be applicable from 31st January next year when the transition period of Brexit comes to an end. Manchester United, understandably, want to make hay while the sun shines.

Even though he was born in Ivory Coast, Traore is yet to attain an international cap. He was quite young when he moved to Italy, so if the teenager has an Italian passport, he might not even need a work permit.

With just a handful of days left before the window comes to an end, Manchester United have managed to sign just Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer. Despite being linked to a plethora of players, the Red Devils’ performance in the transfer market so far has left a lot to be desired.

The Sancho saga continues to stretch on without any light at the end of the tunnel, while negotiations with FC Porto over Alex Telles have not reached any conclusive end either. In such a scenario, Manchester United’s interest in Traore could make fans hopeful of a blockbuster end to an indifferent transfer window.