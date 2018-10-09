Reports: Manchester United ready to move for Barcelona star after contract talks stall

Alba could be heading to Old Trafford.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Jordi Alba's agent has reportedly been in talks with Manchester United, as his contract renewal at the Camp Nou isn't something that is likely to happen. On the other hand, North London giants Tottenham too have been in talks with the Spanish International for a signature.

In case you didn't know.

Alba has been a sensation since his arrival at Barcelona in 2012, and with multiple domestic, European and International accolades, the Spaniard has been an integral part of the Barcelona lineup, and we haven't seen many players taking his spot as left-backs. Albeit his contract is expiring at the Camp Nou, he still wants to play for the Spanish giants and is ready to give 100%

The heart of the matter

The defender is frustrated at the lack of talks – despite the fact he will have just 18 months left on his deal come January. His position as well has been under speculation, as the rumours suggest that Valverde is eyeing for the French and Atletico Madrid left-back Lucas Hernandez as a suitable replacement for Alba, leaving very little room for possibilities of a new contract.

Manchester United, despite having the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are struggling with their situation on the left. With the addition of the Spaniard, the position can then be re-rejuvenated, as Alba's talent is a world-class prowess.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Given the fact that Alba's contract isn't something that the Barcelona board are taking seriously, chances are that the former Valencia left-back will be heading to another club, and Manchester United looks like the destination for him.

As mentioned earlier, the Red Devils have had issues with their left-back situation, so chances are that the deal could probably happen.

What's next?

As the January transfer window will appear in no time at all, Alba's future will surely be decided, but Manchester United aren't the only ones, as Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing for the Spanish star.