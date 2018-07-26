Reports: Manchester United approach €50 million-rated World Cup star

Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho are working hard to bring in a new signing before the transfer window closes

What's the rumour?

Manchester United has made contact with representatives of World Cup finalist Ante Rebic according to the Daily Mail. The Croatian, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, is valued by the club at €50 million and has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho after a wonderful World Cup campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Rebic is one of the breakout stars from the World Cup, playing consistently well for Croatia throughout the tournament. An attacking midfielder who can play on both flanks or through the middle, the 24-year-old has also come off the back of a very good season with his club.

The Croatian was involved in a goal every 220 minutes last season and claimed the man of the match award after scoring a brace as Eintracht Frankfurt recorded a shock 3-1 win over Bayern Munich to lift the DFB-Pokal.

Rebic spent the last two years on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Fiorentina and was signed permanently by the German club for a fee of just €2 million 8 weeks ago. Should he move to Manchester United for the proposed €50 million fee, Frankfurt would have made a profit of €48 million in just two months.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United has been heavily linked with Rebic's compatriot Ivan Perisic this summer. However, Inter Milan's unwillingness to sell the 29-year-old has led to Jose Mourinho seeking alternative options. With Manchester United making the first contact about signing Rebic it seems the Red Devils are keen to get the Croatian on board before the season begins on August 9th.

Jose Mourinho has explicitly expressed his desire to bring in two more signings before the transfer window closes. However, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are willing to meet Eintracht Frankfurt's €50 million valuations of the Croation attacking midfielder.

Rumour Probability: 6/10

This rumour feels like a possibility, but on several conditions. Should Anthony Martial depart Old Trafford as has been heavily speculated, United will require an attacking player to take his place in the squad. Rebic fits the bill for Mourinho, with the 24-years-old entering the peak of his career at the moment.

The transfer would also depend on Eintracht Frankfurt's flexibility on their valuation of the attacking midfielder. Should United pay €50 million for a player they could have signed for just €2 million a couple of months ago, serious questions will need to be addressed about the clubs transfer policy.

What's Next?

If talks between Man United and the representatives of Ante Rebic are successful, the Manchester club will need to negotiate a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt. With just two weeks left until the transfer window closes, we should get an update about this transfer sooner rather than later.