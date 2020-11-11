According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United may still be interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the Englishman in the summer but were put off by Aston Villa's £80 million valuation of him.

Jack Grealish has had a sensational start to his 2020-21 Premier League campaign with Aston Villa. Dean Smith's men are currently sixth in the league table with fifteen points in seven games.

Much of Aston Villa's success can be credited to the form of Jack Grealish. Many pundits and fans expected the midfielder to make the move to a top-six club over the summer. However, the 25-year-old ended up signing a new deal with the Villans.

Jack Grealish's sensational form causes Manchester United to reignite their interest in him

Jack Grealish has contributed 4 goals and 5 assists in 7 games for Aston Villa in the Premier League. His performances have caught the eye of many top clubs in Europe but it seems Manchester United are most intent on securing his signature.

Manchester United signed an attacking midfielder this summer in the form of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Dutchman has so far only played a bit-part role in the team and has been frustrated with his lack of playing time. Van de Beek's involvement has been limited due to the surplus of options Manchester United possess in midfield.

Manchester United are, however, still intent on signing Jack Grealish, possibly as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's future has been cast in doubt after a string of poor performances. The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus in recent weeks.

Manchester United could be lining up a move for Jack Grealish but will have to part ways with one of their star midfielders in order to fund a deal for the Aston Villa man.