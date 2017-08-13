Reports: Manchester United respond to Tottenham Hotspur's sensational bid for striker

Jose Mourinho is desperate to keep his star player.

13 Aug 2017

Jose Mourinho will do everything he can to keep the striker

Manchester United are all set to mount a fresh challenge for the English Premier League, as their campaign gets underway later tonight. The arrivals of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic have invariably strengthened the Old Trafford outfit.

While Mourinho has admitted that he'd like a couple more players this summer, his biggest headache now will be to keep a hold on his players.

After fending off Inter Milan's interest in Anthony Martial, United have reportedly now rejected a bid from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the Frenchman, according to reports in the Independent.

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move to Inter Milan for a majority of the summer transfer window. The arrival of Romelu Lukaku is said to have pushed Martial lower down the pecking order, prompting speculation that Martial could indeed depart Manchester.

Inter Milan have been interested in including Martial as a part of a deal for Ivan Perisic, who has been intensely followed by Manchester United. However, Mourinho is understood to be fond of the 21-year old and is extremely reluctant to let the player go.

With talks with Inter Milan dying down, Martial, it seems, will be staying in England, instead of relocating to Italy. Latest reports, however, indicate that Tottenham Hotspur have now emerged as a possible destination for Martial.

Tottenham are the only big club in England to have not made any prominent signings so far and Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be keen on bringing Martial to Wembley this season, in order to ease some pressure from main predator, Harry Kane.

Further, Neymar's high profile move to Paris Saint-Germain has triggered a domino effect across Europe, with several top players touted to make moves to new shores. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are being eyed by multiple clubs, prompting the Spurs hierarchy to prepare for the worst.

Should either of Spurs' stars leave, Anthony Martial could indeed be the perfect replacement, despite not having lived up to the hype at Old Trafford. The French International joined Manchester United two seasons ago, but hasn't successfully cemented his spot in Mourinho's side and could be tempted to switch clubs for more play time.

Tottenham are understood to have officially submitted a bid for the forward, which the Red Devils took no time to reject. Despite publicly denying having made any such offer, the Lilywhites are believed to be extremely inclined towards signing Martial and could submit a second bid in the coming days.

Anthony Martial is one of the most promising young talents in world football, but is yet to establish himself as a constant in the Manchester United side. Plagued by inconsistency, the 21-year old will be a lethal addition to the Tottenham side, but will personally want to stay in Manchester and fight for his spot.

Matic's arrival is bound to allow Pogba to drift forward and wreak havoc. The opportunity to link up with Pogba and Lukaku, under Jose Mourino, is something that Martial will be sure to relish and could subsequently elevate the striker's career to the next level.