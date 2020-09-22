Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the services of Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, according to Turkish publication Asist Analiz.

Alexander Sørloth’s medical with RB Leipzig has been cancelled at ‘short notice’ as the forward ‘will now be transferring to either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United’. [Asist Analiz] #THFC pic.twitter.com/5oNEWCwGTV — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) September 21, 2020

Sorloth, 24, enjoyed a stellar goal-scoring 2019-20 season, finding the net 33 times in all competitions when on loan at Turkish side, Trabzonspor.

He was reportedly on the cusp of signing for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to be Timo Werner's replacement but his scheduled medical was scrapped at the last moment.

Reports claim that it could have been due to a sudden interest in the player from Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in him as the Portuguese manager seeks out a striker acquisition to round out his squad.

Manchester United transfer policy under scrutiny

The powers-that-be at Manchester United have come under intense and unkind scrutiny after overseeing yet another impotent transfer window.

The club has only managed to sign midfielder Donny van de Beek so far while direct rivals like Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all made multiple additions to strengthen their respective squads.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra took to Instagram to express his frustration at the current management at the club and how they weren't 'football people.'

"My phone is ringing from a top director from a top club and they’re saying, 'Patrice, can you ask Matt Judge to answer his phone?'

"People have to understand we send lawyers to talk with the player. They talk about numbers, not people from the football world."

The former left-back then hinted that Ed Woodward and co. are destroying the legacy of the club - one built on the bedrock of European success in '99 and '08.

He said:

“Before us, Bobby Charlton, George Best, all those people, they made the history of the club. That’s what we try to respect - [winning the Champions League] in 99, and us in 08 - and some people want to blow up all this legacy for what? For which reasons? We are better than that.”

It is expected that the club could make a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles in the coming days while the highly-publicised move for Jadon Sancho, while looking increasingly improbable by the day, isn't completely dead in the water, according to sources close to the situation.

However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United can transform interest in a player into a transfer - something they've been struggling with of late.