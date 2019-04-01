Reports: Manchester United's 2019/20 Home Kit has been leaked

Manchester United's potential new home kit?

What's the story?

Reputed kit website Footy Headlines have published new information and images of what is believed to be the new home kit that Manchester United will wear in the upcoming 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have always had their badge's crest on top of a white background; this kit will change that as it has a black background to match the black Adidas logo and the light black trim around the collar.

The black and gold badge that will feature on the new United home kit is a style inspired by the 1999 Champions League Winner's shirt. A clear sign of the club's lofty ambitions going into next season.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now in charge of the Red Devils, Adidas might have created this unique with a view to it being the start of a new era.

The heart of the matter

Here are three of the images that have been released thus far:

Draft of the home kit

A view of the shirt and shorts

A close-up shot of the club's crest in gold on the new black background

Rumour rating: 8/10

With the kit being a draft of the final kit, there is likely to be minor changes made to the finished product, but this will give fans a general idea about what the new United home kit will look like next season.

Footy Headlines have gotten a lot of their leaked kit images correct in the past few years, which has given them a reputation for being reliable.

What next?

