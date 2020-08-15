Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee for Serbian starlet Filip Stevanovic ahead of a transfer to England, as per reports in Serbia.

Republika claim that the talented winger is on the brink of completing a move worth up to £10.8m. However, he is also set to remain at his current club, Partizan Belgrade, on loan for another season. The 17-year-old is expected to link up with the Manchester United squad ahead of the scheduled start of the 2021/22 season.

Stevanovic has reportedly impressed the Manchester United chiefs after he appeared against the Red Devils on two occasions in this year's UEFA Europa League. The Partizan winger was brought on as a substitute in both of Manchester United's group stage games against the Serbian club.

Stevanovic in action for Partizan Belgrade

The Serbian under-21 international is said to be a skilful winger, who predominantly plays on the left-hand side of attack. The report further states that Partizan were hoping that their star prodigy would fetch them a fee of €20m. However, the cash-strapped team chose to cash in on their prized asset for the price offered by Manchester United.

Stevanovic has registered nine goals and three assists as well across 35 appearances for Partizan Belgrade this year. Should he complete the move, he will be the first player since Zoran Tosic to traverse the path between the Serbian and English giants, who moved to Manchester United in 2009.

Manchester United's changed transfer strategy comes to the fore

Manchester United have learnt from their mistake with Alexis Sanchez

If these reports are to be believed, the signing of Stevanovic will come as part of a host of new young recruits at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have undergone a remarkable shift in their transfer strategy. Not too long ago, they were a club who were focused on signing some of the biggest names available on the market such as Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, and other high-profile names.

Advertisement

However, they have radically changed their approach and are now trying to identify young players who could blossom into potential superstars. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a host of young players available to him, whom he can mould into players who have the right mentality to the play at the club.

Manchester United have also notably moved their emphasis on quality as opposed to quantity, and the Norwegian himself has spoken of waiting for the 'right' players to sign as opposed to signing players based on availability.

The Manchester United youth team has already confirmed the arrivals of highly-rated starlets Radek Vitek and Sunderland pair Logan Pye and Joe Hugill. They are also expected to announce the arrivals of Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Barcelona's Marc Jurado (who announced his departure on social media) and Real Madrid's Alvaro Fernandez at the club.

Also read: Top 5 young players of this football season (2019/20)