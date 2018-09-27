Reports: Manchester United set Paul Pogba price tag

27 Sep 2018

Paul Pogba's price tag has been set.

What's the news?

The Mirror reports that Manchester United have set the price tag of Paul Pogba at more than £200m with still three years remaining in his contract.

Pogba was in the news since of the start of the season and rumors of him moving somewhere else refused to go away. It's believed that Ed Woodward and United have decided to sell the midfielder after his fractured relationship with Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba rejoined United in the summer of 2016 from Juventus at a fee of £105m which was the world record transfer at that time. He left Old Trafford due to his lack of game time under Sir Alex and joined the Italian giant where he won four Seria A titles, two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana.

Paul was Mourinho's one of the four signings in his first season at Manchester United. The Frenchman was instrumental in United winning the Europa League and the League Cup. He has played 66 games in the Premier League so far scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

The heart of the matter

The relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has declined over the course of two and a half years. Mourinho was very supportive of his midfielder in the initial stages of his tenure but Pogba's inconsistency let the Portuguese criticize him publicly and even stripped him off from vice-captaincy in recent times.

Pogba helped France win the World Cup but, Mourinho took a jibe at him by referring to the World Cup format as being favorable to the midfielder. Recently after the draw against Wolves at Old Trafford, Pogba called for a more attacking approach at home which might have indirectly been pointed to Mourinho.

Rumor Rating - 8/10

The Mirror is a reliable source and moreover the way this situation is unfolding in front of our eyes, it isn't hard to believe that either the manager or the player will have to part ways with the club. Otherwise, it could further damage the morale of the dressing room.

What's next?

Nobody is bigger than the club, and the board has to decide between the manager and the player. Meanwhile, the season is still long, and there are lots to play. After getting knocked out in the Carabao Cup, United are fighting in three fronts at the moment, and Mourinho cannot afford to drift further away from other silverware.