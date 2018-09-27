Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United set Paul Pogba price tag

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
440   //    27 Sep 2018, 13:07 IST

Image result for pogba
Paul Pogba's price tag has been set.

What's the news?

The Mirror reports that Manchester United have set the price tag of Paul Pogba at more than £200m with still three years remaining in his contract.

Pogba was in the news since of the start of the season and rumors of him moving somewhere else refused to go away. It's believed that Ed Woodward and United have decided to sell the midfielder after his fractured relationship with Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba rejoined United in the summer of 2016 from Juventus at a fee of £105m which was the world record transfer at that time. He left Old Trafford due to his lack of game time under Sir Alex and joined the Italian giant where he won four Seria A titles, two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana.

Paul was Mourinho's one of the four signings in his first season at Manchester United. The Frenchman was instrumental in United winning the Europa League and the League Cup. He has played 66 games in the Premier League so far scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists in the process.

The heart of the matter

The relationship between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has declined over the course of two and a half years. Mourinho was very supportive of his midfielder in the initial stages of his tenure but Pogba's inconsistency let the Portuguese criticize him publicly and even stripped him off from vice-captaincy in recent times.

Pogba helped France win the World Cup but, Mourinho took a jibe at him by referring to the World Cup format as being favorable to the midfielder. Recently after the draw against Wolves at Old Trafford, Pogba called for a more attacking approach at home which might have indirectly been pointed to Mourinho.

Rumor Rating - 8/10

The Mirror is a reliable source and moreover the way this situation is unfolding in front of our eyes, it isn't hard to believe that either the manager or the player will have to part ways with the club. Otherwise, it could further damage the morale of the dressing room.

What's next?

Nobody is bigger than the club, and the board has to decide between the manager and the player. Meanwhile, the season is still long, and there are lots to play. After getting knocked out in the Carabao Cup, United are fighting in three fronts at the moment, and Mourinho cannot afford to drift further away from other silverware.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Reports: Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mourinho informs Pogba he'll never captain...
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba: Three places he could join upon leaving...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Paul Pogba should stay at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United identify Paul Pogba replacement
RELATED STORY
Why the Paul Pogba feud spells trouble for Jose Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Argentine Superstar offered to Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star reportedly set to reject Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us