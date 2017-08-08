Reports: Manchester United set to make a surprise move for Premier League star

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 08 Aug 2017, 10:56 IST

Manchester United's greatest vulnerability in past seasons has been their defending. The purchase of Eric Bailly last season seems to have lent some stability to the side. However, Luke Shaw's fragility is an unresolved concern. The left-back has been sidelined because of a foot injury and is only expected to return in September.

Jose Mourinho hasn't been entirely convinced by Shaw's talent and is keen on replacing the injury-prone defender at the earliest. Having shown interest in Tottenham's Danny Rose in the past, reports from the Daily Express suggest that the Red Devils are set to resuscitate their interest in the marauding full-back, and could face a battle with Inter Milan for the defender's signature.

Danny Rose, too, is temporarily sidelined because of an injury he picked up back in January. The 27-year old helped Tottenham rise to 2nd place in the English Premier League before being ousted by injury.

Manchester United had expressed an inclination to sign the defender earlier, and Shaw's predicament could very well reignite their interest in Rose, who is expected to return to training soon and regain fitness by the end of the month.

Manchester United have been on a bolstering mission this summer and have already made 3 purchases in the form of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof. However, Mourinho, like most other managers, would like a few more in the squad before the transfer window closes.

Linked closely with Ivan Perisic and more recently, Gareth Bale, Jose Mourinho wants to plug all the holes in his side, with Luke Shaw's vacant spot being the most gaping.

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have been employed at left-back slot and have put in decent performances. However, neither of them are natural left-backs and Mourinho is keen on bringing a legitimate full-back to Old Trafford.

Tottenham, having just sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City, will be wary of losing another full-back in this window and will attempt to ward off all speculation surrounding their defender.

United and Inter Milan are said to be extremely interested and would have no problem in matching Rose's current wages at Tottenham, which is believed to be close to £70,000-a-week after the Englishman signed a new five-year deal last summer.

Danny Rose has spent 9 seasons with Tottenham and will suit the system Jose employs. Despite multiple past attempts to lure him away from the club, no club has managed to sign the defender.

However, Manchester United are a club not many people say no to. Touted to be one of the favourites this season, the Red Devils have a promising squad and the addition of Danny Rose will effectively make their defence impenetrable.