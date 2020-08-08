Manchester United are in talks over a bumper new deal with highly-rated goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as per reports in England.

The Englishman has been one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the Premier League, making a step up from the Championship to the top-flight with relative ease. Henderson, voted the Player of the Season for Sheffield United, is said to be keen on being the number one for Manchester United.

However, current Manchester United first choice David de Gea has three years left on his current deal, and his £350k-a-week salary makes him the highest-paid keeper in the — and also makes him difficult to offload.

Manchester United hope to tie Henderson down to new deal

Henderson has been in excellent form this season

As per football consultant Ian McGarry, Manchester United have proposed fresh terms for Dean Henderson in a bid to keep him associated to the club amidst transfer interest from elsewhere.

It is believed that the Red Devils hope to convince the 23-year-old to spend another season on loan at Sheffield United. Should he do so, he could have a shot at De Gea's throne at Old Trafford in the 2021/22 campaign. The club are willing to offer Henderson a quintupled salary to keep him on their books.

Speaking to the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry explained;

"[Dean] Henderson's agent is in talks currently with [Manchester] United in regards to an upgraded contract for Henderson. He is currently on £12,000-a-week, but I'm told a new contract would be worth around £60,000-a-week."

He added that the Englishman's ambitions of first-team football could perhaps hamper United's hopes of keeping him. He continued,

"Henderson himself wants to play first-team football and does not want to come back as the errant No 2 to David de Gea. However, [Ole Gunnar] Solskajer is unwilling to guarantee Henderson that he will be first choice."

Henderson could, however, still be a part of United's first-team during the pre-season, as per the same source.

"It's now up to him [Henderson] whether he signs an upwards contract with United and take his chances. Although it is being discussed in negotiations that Henderson would be open to returning to United starting as No 1 in pre-season. If he is deemed not good enough, he would be happy to fight it out with De Gea for the No 1 spot."

De Gea has been Manchester United's number one for almost a decade

Although both Henderson and De Gea kept the same number of clean sheets (13) in the 2019/20 campaign, the 23-year-old Blades keeper has been the more impressive of the two. His command over the box combined with his ability to launch counter-attacks have been vital assets for Chris Wilder's men.

It remains to be seen if this stunning new offer will be enough to keep Dean Henderson at Manchester United for a more extended period.

