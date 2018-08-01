Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United star agrees deal with Premier League side

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
12.63K   //    01 Aug 2018, 13:04 IST

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg
Is Jose going to okay this?

What's the rumour?

Chris Smalling's career at Manchester United looks all set to be cut short. According to journalist Peter Harding, Chris Smalling has now agreed to sign for Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho has been looking to find reinforcements to bolster his backline. As a result, they've also been trying to offload a few of their players.

Daley Blind had earlier rejoined his childhood club Ajax in the summer.

Chris Smalling has been continuously linked with a move away from Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Peter Harding tweeted,

“Chris Smalling has agreed personal terms on a deal that will see the England defender move to Molineux and join Wolves.”

Wolves have been very active in the transfer window this summer and have made 9 new acquisitions so far. Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho are the most high-profile players to join in the summer and now with the addition of Chris Smalling, Wolves will look even more formidable.

Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure as United go through an uncharacteristically quiet transfer window. United are likely to add one more player and that could very well be Harry Maguire of Leicester City.

Chris Smalling has been very inconsistent and erratic at the back for United. After peaking in Louis van Gaal's final season as manager of Manchester, Smalling fell down the pecking order only to reestablish himself as the first-choice centre-back in the 2017-18 season.

However, his forward passing and composure at the back whilst under pressure leaves a lot to be desired and United are very clearly looking for an upgrade.

Rumour rating/Probability: 5/10

Circumstances point in the direction of a departure but we feel a little iffy about the source.

Video


What's next?

It would be a step-down, no doubt. But maybe it is time for Smalling to take that step down. He's had his time at the top and he is not desperately needed at Old Trafford either.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Premier League 2018-19: 8 hidden gems to look out for
