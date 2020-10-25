Reports: Manchester United star no longer part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans

With too many central defenders in the Manchester United squad for anyone’s liking, this particular news will delight Red Devils fans. According to reports, the Red Devils are ready to offload Marcos Rojo, who is no longer a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Sheffield United have emerged as a surprise candidate to secure the services of the Argentinean whose contract will expire next summer, although the Red Devils do have the option of an additional year.

Rojo was brought to Old Trafford by Louis van Gaal but failed to establish himself at Manchester United under the Dutchman as well as his successor Jose Mourinho. Solskjaer took time to assess the Argentinean before sending him on loan earlier this year to his former club Estudiantes.

However, Rojo failed to use the opportunity to his advantage as injures played spoilsport. The Argentine side were reportedly interested in a permanent deal for him in the summer, but could not agree with his transfer fee.

The Argentinean was expected to move on in the summer. However, a transfer never materialized, much to the defender’s dismay. Rojo was so desperate to depart Old Trafford that he even requested that his contract be mutually terminated.

However, Ed Woodward refused to grant his wishes and the Argentinean ended by staying at Manchester United beyond the summer. It now appears that Rojo’s wish might finally come true.

Manchester United have included Rojo in the Premier League squad

Rojo managed just one appearance for Estudiantes on loan

The Argentinean was one of the players that Manchester United were ready to sell to fund the move for Jadon Sancho. Phil Jones, who is valued at £20m, was also up for sale, but the Red Devils failed to find a suitable deal for both players.

Interestingly, both players were left out of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League squad by Solskjaer, which all but confirmed that there was no way back for either into the United team. The Norwegian did include the Argentinean in the 25-man squad for the Premier League, but the player remains determined to leave the club. And Sheffield United could offer him an escape route as early as January.

Advertisement

Sheffield United 'interested in signing Manchester United outcast Marcos Rojo on loan' https://t.co/h3oPrkaIzh — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 25, 2020

The Blades are closely monitoring the Manchester United defender and could use a player of his stature in their team at the moment. After a fantastic 2019/20 season, Sheffield United have struggled for form this season, managing just one point after six games.

Part of the problem has been the knee injury picked up by influential defender Jack O’Connell last month. The Englishman is preparing for surgery and is all but ruled out for the rest of the season. Chris Wilder, understandably, is desperate to sign a replacement to get his season back on track.

Phil Jones has been left out of the Premier League 25 man squad for Manchester United. Marcos Rojo has been included. #mufc — Manchester United Fans (@UtdFollowers) October 20, 2020

Advertisement

The Sheffield boss reportedly sees Rojo as an ideal fit for the role and is ready to sign the Argentinean on a six-month loan in January. It is a win-win situation for all parties; Rojo would get regular football, the Blades would get an experienced defender to stabilize their backline, while Manchester United would get rid of a player who is no longer wanted at Old Trafford.