Reports: Manchester United star Mason Greenwood infuriated Bruno Fernandes in training

Mason Greenwood’s lack of desire in training infuriated Bruno Fernandes this week, according to reports. The Portuguese has set very high standards at Manchester United since joining the club in January of this year.

Fernandes has turned out to be a full package, scoring goals galore and setting up his teammate with equal proficiency. But besides goals and assists, the former Sporting player is also ushering in an attitude change at Manchester United. The Portuguese is an extremely hard worker on the pitch and he simply does not give up on a lost cause.

It is a quality that has made him the apple of the eyes of Manchester United fans. Fernandes has repeatedly demanded the same desire and efforts from his teammates on the field, effectively establishing himself as a leader on the pitch. And it looks like he is unwilling to accept a lazy attitude even in training.

Bruno Fernandes lashed out at the Manchester United youngster in training

Bruno Fernandes(L) lashed out at Greenwood(R) for being lazy in training

Manchester United could only manage one training session between Wednesday’s game against Istanbul Basaksehir and Saturday’s tie against Everton. And the said incident reportedly occurred during Friday’s training.

Greenwood was apparently reluctant to run after a pass during a training match and his laziness made Fernandes so angry that he lashed out at the teenager.

The Portuguese has vented his angry at teammates in games as well, with Alex Telles and Victor Lindelof among players who have been at the receiving end of his ire. Greenwood, though, was wise enough not to retaliate and hence the matter ended then and there.

A source claims Bruno Fernandes became exasperated with Mason Greenwood over his failure to run on to a pass in training. The club have denied any argument between the 2 players. [@hirstclass] #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 9, 2020

The Manchester United youngster has made the news for disciplinary issues of late. There were reports that Greenwood was admonished for arriving late in training last month, while his breach of COVID-19 protocols when on international duty has been heavily criticized in all quarters.

Advertisement

Greenwood had been on the bench against Istanbul Basaksehir and was expected to play a part in the Everton game on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately kept him away from Manchester United’s 18-man squad for the game, citing illness as the reason behind his absense. However, if reports are to be believed, the Red Devils are now worried that their prodigy is heading down the wrong road.

In such a situation, Fernandes’ reaction to his laziness might just be what the doctor ordered for Greenwood. The youngster will require more than a few helping hands to guide him back to the light, and Manchester United certainly have the personnel to make sure he fulfills his prophecy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stance on Bruno Fernandes 'being furious' with Mason Greenwood https://t.co/10q1BsnuiO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 10, 2020

Till then, Solskjaer might even be tempted to let Fernandes have a go at Greenwood every time he goes wayward.