Reports: David de Gea hesitating to sign a new contract

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
396   //    14 Nov 2018, 11:56 IST

David de Gea is yet to decide on his future
David de Gea is yet to decide on his future

What's the rumor?

According to The Telegraph, David de Gea is unwilling to commit his future at the club by delaying the signing of a new contract. There are several players whose contract is ending at the end of this season and may become free agents. United do have the option of extending the contracts of several players by 12 months to June 2020 and De Gea is one of them.

De Gea is the most important player for Manchester United, and unfortunately for them, he is dilly-dallying perhaps for better wages, or he wants to seek new pastures in the next season.

In case you didn't know...

According to reports, Manchester United previously were confident that their crucial player would extend his stay at the club by signing a new contract. With their poor form, this season and Juventus eyeing to bring the world-class goalkeeper to Turin, it seems that De Gea is playing the waiting game and wants to explore all options before he decides on the deal offered to him by Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

De Gea has been a real asset for Manchester United in the past few seasons. His goalkeeping displays have helped the club during stressful situations and in crucial games. With the United defence in shambles, De Gea's flexibility, positioning and composed attitude between the sticks have kept United in the game on many occasions.

Hence, letting De Gea go at the end of next season or selling him prior to that will prove to be a massive loss for the team. His void will be quite difficult for Manchester United's hierarchy to fill.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Telegraph is a reliable online publication, and hence there is no need to doubt this report. Furthermore, there have been a plethora of reports stating just how unsettled De Gea is at Manchester United right now.

What's next?

It is now up to Ed Woodward to persuade De Gea to sign a new contract as soon as possible to put all the rumors to bed.

