Reports: Manchester United star wants to leave in January

Herrera to leave?

What's the rumour?

Ander Herrera is preparing to leave Manchester United in January, after not being offered a contract by Manchester United, as per reports from The Metro. The Spaniard has not been chosen by new Spain Manager Luis Enrique, for the upcoming UEFA Nation's League matches against Croatia and England.

Manchester United Chief Executive, Ed Woodward is not yet offered Herrera new terms to stay at the Theatre of Dreams, and the midfielder is upset about it. But despite these concerns, the Spaniard has been vocal about his love for the club and has gone on record to say that he would play in any position under Jose Mourinho.

In case you didn't know..

Summer signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk was a big blow to the Spaniard's fading chances to cement a position in the squad, and after youngsters, Scott Mctominay and Pereira have been included in the senior team, the chances of Herrera getting a midfield role for United have become extremely improbable.

Jose Mourinho ostensibly loves the energy the two youngsters, Scott Mctominay and Andreas Pereira bring to the squad, and that may be the final straw in Herrera's playing time being reduced.

The Heart of the Matter

Ander Herrera has not been the most critical players in Mourinho's era at Old Trafford, but the Spaniard has put up great performances for the Red Devils whenever called upon by the Manager. Mourinho has extracted all types of tactical awareness Herrera possesses and has used it effectively time and again in matches against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

When Jose Mourinho was asked about Ander Herrera not being offered new terms, the Special One said that he was willing to retain the midfielder but it was not his job to negotiate terms with players or ask the club to negotiate the same. He further added,

"I don't belong in the process of discussing deals with the players and negotiations with agents."

"I never did that, it's something that I don't even like to do."

"I would be a bad negotiator; I would give everything to the players. So I don't belong to that."

Rumour Rating/Probability: 8/10

With United's midfield full of stars like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic & new recruit Fred, It is most certain that there is no place for Ander Herrera at Manchester United. Certainly, time is up for the Spaniard, and he might be looking up options either back in Spain or in England, where his family is settled now.

According to the Metro, the midfielder has already made up his mind and wants to listen up offers from clubs to move away from the English Giant.

Video

What's next?

With United being criticized over not signing any significant players before the season, it is a done deal that they will be looking to sign big names in the Winter Transfer Window, especially looking to strengthen their defence.

Ander Herrera's new role in 2017-18 as a part of the defence for United seems to be in jeopardy too, after the rumours of a defensive overhaul in January. It would be interesting to see such a tactical player leave Old Trafford, not due to interest from a club but over not being offered a contract.