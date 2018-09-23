Reports: Manchester United star to sign a new deal

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.95K // 23 Sep 2018, 17:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester United's Chris Smalling is expected to pen a new deal with the club soon, as per reports from the Daily Star. The defender has less this 12 months on his present contract and the English giants will supposedly offer him a new offer for his service.

In case you didn't know...

Smalling switched to United from Fulham way back in 2010 and has been a key player for them since. He has played four league matches this season and scored once as well.

The heart of the matter

After having been overlooked in the first two league games, Smalling seems to have returned to Jose Mourinho's favour. He is now ahead of the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in the pecking order.

Speaking after the match against Watford, the Portuguese mastermind heaped praise on the 28-year-old's consistency and solidity at the heart of the defence.

"We trained the corner during the week, and the best thing is when you see it happen in the match," stated Mourinho. He (Smalling) was good. The only thing I don’t like about Chris is the haircut, but I am nobody to tell him that!"

Mourinho failed to bolster his defence in the summer as neither Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire or Diego Godin landed at Old Trafford. He now will be desperate to hold on to one of his important players and not let him leave for free next summer.

Video

A rock-solid defender, indeed. Not only does he tackle, clear his lines or defend neatly, but also score goals when his side needs them.

What's next?

For now, Smalling is an undisputed centre-back for the Red Devils. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when Jose Mourinho locks horns with former colleague Frank Lampard in the Carabao Cup, as Manchester United host Derby County. Following that fixture, they take on West Ham United in the league.