Manchester United have submitted a £49 million bid for Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, according to Football Italia. The Italy international, who can play across a front three, has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in the market for a winger and a striker. The Red Devils are also understood to be in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United in bringing Federico Chiesa to Old Trafford

Federico Chiesa has been one of the hottest prospects in Serie A for a while, entering double figures in goals in the Italian top flight for the second consecutive season. The 22-year-old has now completed 4 full seasons in the league and also has 17 caps for the Italian national side.

Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina scores the opening goal during the Serie A match against US Lecce

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso admitted in an interview with Sky in Italy (translated by Football Italia) that he will not stop the Italy international if he decides to leave Florence. He said:

"I kept him last summer, now I hope that he remains, but if he wants to leave, then he can do so as long as he brings in the right money for his true value."

Primarily used as a centre-forward and a left-winger by head coaches Vincenzo Montella and Giuseppe Iachini, Chiesa will certainly add depth to the forward line of Manchester United, should he move to Old Trafford.

However, Chiesa will not easily walk into the first team at Old Trafford, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood having performed admirably in the second half of the recent season.

If Manchester United do manage to complete the signing of Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, Solskjaer will be spoilt for choice, with the likes of Daniel James and Tahith Chong waiting in the wings. It remains to be seen if the 13-time champions pursue Chiesa if a deal is agreed for the 20-year-old England international.

Manchester United finished 3rd in the Premier League this season, assuring Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. The English giants are still in the Europa League and will face LASK at Old Trafford tonight, with the continental trophy being their only hope of silverware this season.