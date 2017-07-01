Reports: Manchester United submit €70 million offer for 32-goal forward

Jose Mourinho looks like he has decided he needs much more fire power than last season.

Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester United have submitted an offer of €70 million for Torino forward Andrea Belotti according to English outlet Metro. The Italian international, who had scored 32 goals last season is one of the most sought after strikers in Europe with clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal also rumoured to be interested in the striker.

In case you didn't know..

The 23-year-old international had a breakthrough season with Torino, leading them to 9th in the Serie A. Strong on the ball, and brilliant in the air and with a great work ethic he is an archetypical Jose Mourinho player.

Urbano Cairo, the Torino president, however, clarified earlier, “I'm not thinking about selling Belotti. Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently. Our objective is to keep him”.

“After that, there is a release clause that would make me obliged to sell him, providing someone came in with 100m euros from abroad”, he continued.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are undoubtedly looking for a striker this season. After failing to land Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, they have reportedly shortlisted the duo of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti.

The long-running saga of the transfer for Alvaro Morata to Manchester United, and Real Madrid’s insistence for a higher price seems to have frustrated the United hierarchy and the club might have turned their attention to the Torino striker.

What's Next?

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic released and injured till at least November, and Wayne Rooney expected to leave, Manchester United are left with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. They are 19 and 21-years-old respectively.

With Jose Mourinho at the helm, we can be assured that the English giants will have a new striker come the beginning of the season. Whether it will be Morata or Belotti remains to be seen.

Author's Take

Manchester United, given the current transfer market, might have to pay Andre Belotti’s €100 million release clause. For a striker who has had 18 good months in his career (very good months), it might be a touch too much.

But, can happen.