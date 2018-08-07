Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year deal with Barcelona

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
15.35K   //    07 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Manchester United in hot water

What's the story?

Almost a week ago, a report from the Italian outlet Tuttosport claimed that Barca’s new technical director Eric Abidal and Paul Pogba met secretly in Beverly Hills and also held talks regarding a move this summer.

On top of this, further reports now claim that the World Cup winner has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona which would see him earn £100m over the course of a five-year contract.

In case you didn't know...

By virtue of his exploits in Russia in World Cup 2018, Pogba has turned heads of several European top dogs and is himself also reportedly seeking a move owing to his fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho.

His contract with Manchester United runs out in June 2021.

The heart of the matter

Since joining Manchester United for a then world-record fee in 2016, Pogba has struggled to live up to his billing in the seasons gone by, and is therefore not on good terms with his current Portuguese manager.

As for Barcelona, La Blaugrana are keen on bolstering their midfield strength before the transfer window closes on 31 August this year as the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho have dented their dominance in the middle. Consequently, they are scouring the transfer market for reinforcements and the former Juventus ace has surfaced as a potential transfer target.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

It is understandable that Barcelona are serious in their pursuit of Paul Pogba and are determined to pull out all the stops to land the 25-year-old. Nevertheless, Manchester United will also try their level best to ward off any interest in their star player, who is undoubtedly the kingpin of the Red Devils presently.

Video:


What's next?

Since this looks like a deal in the offing, Manchester United should make haste and sign an able replacement for the Frenchman before the Premier League transfer window comes to an end on 9 August.

"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
