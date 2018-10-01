Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United superstar furious with Jose Mourinho's team selection

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
01 Oct 2018, 12:33 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
Not looking good for Manchester United

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has retained all his gloom in all its stateliness and the discord between the players and the manager is quite patent now as dispirited performances follow one after the other.

The latest player to be left confused and disgruntled by Mourinho's decisions is none other than Manchester United's highest-earning employee Alexis Sanchez, according to the Mirror. The Chilean was tipped to have a quality season after having put on some solid displays in the pre-season friendlies.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United's dire start to the new season has hit fresh lows. After being mulled at home by Tottenham Hotspur and having conceded an embarrassing away defeat to Brighton, United surrendered to Championship side Derby County in the Carabao Cup. As fans desperately hoped for a positive sign, the Red Devils lost their next Premier League match to West Ham United.

Sanchez is yet to score for United in this season and with Martial appearing to be regaining some lost momentum, Jose Mourinho opted to start Martial and left Sanchez out of the squad that travelled to the London Stadium.

The heart of the matter

But according to the Mirror, Alexis Sanchez is not at all pleased with the treatment he is receiving under Mourinho. The Chilean also reportedly held a long talk with former Arsenal teammate Lucas Perez in the tunnel and regrets having made the switch from Arsenal to United.

Jose Mourinho, however, explained his rationale behind choosing Martial to start.

”Look for how many months are people asking for [Anthony] Martial, Martial, Martial and saying how Alexis isn't play well enough," Mourinho said.
"This week it was time to agree and leave Alexis out.
“I have no complaints about the player's attitude. [Robert] Snodgrass came to the pitch with an incredible attitude, you need that genuine humility.
"There are certain qualities that you either have or you don't have."

Alexis Sanchez wasn't the only player to have been left out of the squad. Jesse Lingard, who is usually a starter, was also left out of the contingent that travelled to London. But Paul Scholes defended Jose Mourinho's decision to leave the duo out. He said,

“He never has been (afraid to make big decisions). He’s well within his rights."
“You probably want to see them on the bench if it’s not going well in the last 20 minutes.
“They are players you think could score a goal.
“I know Jesse has not scored a goal for quite some time and I know Sanchez’s form just hasn’t been up to scratch.
“So you can understand where he’s come from with them two.”

What's next?

Things are not looking good for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho's third-season syndrome seems to have surfaced. Something has got to give and one thing looks certain- either Mourinho or a handful players are gearing up to depart the club.

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
