×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United target admits to possibility of January move to Old Trafford

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
26   //    09 Oct 2018, 13:49 IST


Jose Mourinho would like to sort his side's defensive issues in January
Jose Mourinho would like to sort his side's defensive issues in January

What’s the story?

According to the Swedish outlet, Futbolldirekt (via caughtoffside) Manchester United are interested in Helsingborg's defender Andreas Granqvist. The 33-year-old defender played a vital role in Sweden's journey in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

In an interview with the above-mentioned source, the defender admitted that the English giants are interested in him and he is open for any talks in the January transfer window. 

Jose Mourinho's side is not having the best of starts to their season as they have conceded 14 goals in their first 8 premier league games. Manchester United currently sits on the 8th spot in the EPL table with only 13 points from 8 games. 

In case you didn’t know…

Jose Mourinho wanted to sign a centre-back in summer and Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire seemed almost certain to join the club, though, any of the deals didn’t materialize and both defenders stayed put with their respective clubs. 

Even though the Swedish international is arriving the latter stages of his career, his brilliant defending skills and leadership qualities have attracted the Manchester United’s scouts and the player has admitted he would like to make a move to Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

The defence has been one of the major issues with the struggling United squad this season bar Luke Shaw who has been playing superb football from the start of this season. An experienced defender like Granqvist would add more stability to the red devils' back four. 

“There is indeed interest… This time there is a kernel of truth (to the transfer rumours),” Granqvist told reporters on Sunday.

“I am honoured that I am linked to such a large club, and if there is a concrete offer in January, then both the club and I will accept that, but that is currently not the case.”

However, no official approach has been made until now, but, it looks likely that United would try to get their defensive problems sorted in January with the inclusion of the Swedish player.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

United’s struggles this season at the back needs to be sorted. And if Jose Mourinho manages to stay with the club until January, he would surely make some good signings in the winter transfer window.

Video

What's next?

After an inspiring comeback win over Newcastle, Manchester United would look to come back on winning ways. It remains to see what happens in the January transfer window.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Andreas Granqvist Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star wants to push through a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Another target rejects Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Five Old Trafford classics between Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez To Head Out From Old Trafford?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester set to make a move for 55 million...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: LaLiga giants want €71...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us