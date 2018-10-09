Reports: Manchester United target admits to possibility of January move to Old Trafford

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 26 // 09 Oct 2018, 13:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho would like to sort his side's defensive issues in January

What’s the story?

According to the Swedish outlet, Futbolldirekt (via caughtoffside) Manchester United are interested in Helsingborg's defender Andreas Granqvist. The 33-year-old defender played a vital role in Sweden's journey in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

In an interview with the above-mentioned source, the defender admitted that the English giants are interested in him and he is open for any talks in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho's side is not having the best of starts to their season as they have conceded 14 goals in their first 8 premier league games. Manchester United currently sits on the 8th spot in the EPL table with only 13 points from 8 games.

In case you didn’t know…

Jose Mourinho wanted to sign a centre-back in summer and Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire seemed almost certain to join the club, though, any of the deals didn’t materialize and both defenders stayed put with their respective clubs.

Even though the Swedish international is arriving the latter stages of his career, his brilliant defending skills and leadership qualities have attracted the Manchester United’s scouts and the player has admitted he would like to make a move to Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

The defence has been one of the major issues with the struggling United squad this season bar Luke Shaw who has been playing superb football from the start of this season. An experienced defender like Granqvist would add more stability to the red devils' back four.

“There is indeed interest… This time there is a kernel of truth (to the transfer rumours),” Granqvist told reporters on Sunday.

“I am honoured that I am linked to such a large club, and if there is a concrete offer in January, then both the club and I will accept that, but that is currently not the case.”

However, no official approach has been made until now, but, it looks likely that United would try to get their defensive problems sorted in January with the inclusion of the Swedish player.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

United’s struggles this season at the back needs to be sorted. And if Jose Mourinho manages to stay with the club until January, he would surely make some good signings in the winter transfer window.

Video

What's next?

After an inspiring comeback win over Newcastle, Manchester United would look to come back on winning ways. It remains to see what happens in the January transfer window.