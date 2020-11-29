Reports: Manchester United target free transfer for Jonny Evans

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans for a free transfer at the end of the season.

Evans, who left Manchester United in 2015 to join West Bromwich Albion, has been one of the key players for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, as the leader of the defensive line.

Evans' current deal at Leicester City runs only through to the end of the 2020-21 season, and an agreement on an extension is not yet in sight.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are now exploring the possibility of bringing Evans back to Old Trafford to add to the options that they already have in the centre-back position.

Currently, club captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the first-choice pairing at the heart of the Manchester United defence, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been short of back-up options in that position.

Eric Bailly has not been reliable in terms of his availability, and Axel Tuanzebe has had similar issues as well. Solskjaer has had to leave young Teden Mengi on the bench for a few games so far this season.

Jonny Evans could make Manchester United return

Jonny Evans's Leicester contract expires at the end of this season

Evans left Manchester United in 2015 on a £6m transfer, after Louis van Gaal sanctioned his departure, already having had Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in his squad.

Evans was given his Manchester United debut by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2007 and was an integral part of the United teams that won the Premier League title in 2011 and 2013.

The report from The Sun also said that Manchester United will give Solskjaer just £20m to make any additions to his squad in the January transfer window.

It’s also claimed that both Solskjaer and Manchester United assistant coach Mike Phelan are big admirers of Evans’ ability.

The Sun quoted a Manchester United source as saying:

"Johnny’s name has come up in conversation. There are still a lot of people here who have plenty of time for him – and that includes Ole and Mike Phelan."

Evans cannot sign a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United in January, even if he does decide to leave Leicester City on a free transfer next summer. The option of a pre-contract is only available for clubs outside of England.