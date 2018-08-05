Reports: Manchester United Youngster to Join Bundesliga Club on Loan

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 2.04K // 05 Aug 2018, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho has made a decision

What's the rumour?

Manchester United's Timothy Fosu-Mensah will spend yet another season on loan and this time he's headed to Hertha Berlin of Bundesliga, according to The Sun.

Fosu-Mensah made 19 appearances for Crystal Palace last season and has been quite impressive for the Red Devils in pre-season games in the absence of the big stars.

In case you didn't know...

Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot are recuperating from injuries and Matteo Darmian is yet to depart from Old Trafford. As of now, it is not quite clear what Mourinho's plans for the right-back position are for the start of the new season.

The heart of the matter

The 20-year-old right back, who can also fill in at centre-back, as well as defensive midfield, made his debut under Louis van Gaal. Now it appears that, two years later, he is yet to mature into a footballer who can start for Manchester United.

There is a lot of speculation regarding the future of Darmian and it was expected that Fosu-Mensah will have more of a role to play this season. However, Mourinho seems to think otherwise.

Darmian has already said:

"I still want to leave, that what I want. But we will see what happens because we don’t know. I don’t think the injury of Antonio Valencia is a big injury. I don’t know how long he needs to stay out, but at the moment he is the captain, he’s first choice.

“I want to play more regularly. Last season I didn’t play much - that’s my objective and my ambition. That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future.”

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

Fosu-Mensah could very well be out of his way of Old Trafford for another season with several outlets coming out with the story.

Video: The best of Fosu-Mensah

What's next?

Fosu-Mensah could go on to be a regular first-team player for United in the coming years. But for that, he needs regular playing time and, hence, this loan move should do him a lot of good.