Reports: Manchester United to hijack Arsenal's £50 million move for superstar

Manchester United could become unbeatable if they sign this player.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 17 Aug 2017, 19:10 IST

After the Romelu Lukaku saga, Mourinho is set to hijack yet another high profile transfer

Manchester United have signed three out of their manager Mourinho's four transfer targets this summer. The purchases of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Victor Lindelof from Benefica have been well received by the club's devout fans.

However, Mourinho has publicly admitted that he would be overjoyed if the Red Devils managed to sign one more player in this window. Despite having been linked with the likes of Ivan Perisic and Gareth Bale, the Old Trafford outfit have enjoyed little success in their pursuits of the aforementioned players.

With under a fortnight remaining before the transfer window culminates, the Daily Record have reported that Manchester United are readying a bid to snatch Arsenal's long-term target Thomas Lemar, from right under their noses.

Jose Mourinho's side have already staged one coup this summer, when they signed Romelu Lukaku, who many believed was headed to Chelsea. Now, they look to upset yet another English Premier League rival after reportedly shifting their attention to Thomas Lemar.

Monaco have maintained a hard stance on their winger, despite intense speculation over the player's potential move to Arsenal. The Ligue 1 champions have already lost Tiemoue Bakayoke, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva this summer and will look to retain all their other title-winning players.

Manchester United have been in the hunt for a wide attacking talent all summer and had identified Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic as their top target. However, the Serie A side's reluctance to sell the versatile winger has forced the Red Devils to consider other options.

Gareth Bale, too, seems to be a rather far-fetched prospect, with Real Madrid categorically stating that none of their players will be leaving the Bernabeu this season. The inability to sign either of these players has meant that the English giants are now looking elsewhere and are understood to be ready to launch a move for Monaco's Lemar.

The 21-year old Frenchman has been in blistering form as he helped Monaco lift the Ligue 1 title last season. The midfielder was responsible for 14 goals and 17 assists in his 55 appearances for the champions last season.

His versatility and form have understandably attracted excessive attention, igniting interest from multiple European clubs believed to be interested in signing the midfielder, with Arsenal reportedly leading the race. The Gunners, however, have failed to wrap up a deal and stand to lose out on the player as Manchester United have seem to have joined the race.

Manchester United have made an extremely positive start to their new campaign after running riot in a 4-0 win against West Ham, in the opening weekend of the English Premier League.

The Red Devils looked in fine touch as they thoroughly dominated the Hammers. The addition of Thomas Lemar to this side, will provide Mourinho with all the ammunition he requires to fire Manchester United back to the top.