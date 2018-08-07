Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United to make a late bid for Real Madrid transfer target

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Rumors
3.96K   //    07 Aug 2018, 02:04 IST

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
Jose wants to beat Real Madrid for Serie A midfielder.

What's the rumour

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not happy with his current squad and he has already revealed that if the Red Devils don't invest they will be in for a difficult season.

Thus they are preparing a late bid for Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. According to Calciomercato, the Premier League giants are preparing an offer to beat Real Madrid for the Lazio star and the offer will be delivered to Italian club in coming hours.

In case you didn't know

SS Lazio Training Session
Sergej has been linked with various clubs across Europe.

Milinkovic-Savic is a Serbian international who plays in the Serie A for Lazio. He is 6'4 inches tall and he has good dribbling skills as well. The Serbian has been one of the best players for Lazio and his performances have caught the eyes of top European clubs.

The former Genk midfielder has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea Juventus, AC Milan and FC Barcelona as well.

The heart of the matter

Lazio's President Lotito wants somewhere around £155 million for his star player. For this purpose, he has given super agent Jorge Mendes the responsibility to negotiate a deal with Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos are interested in the player but they don't want to go beyond £100 million for the Serbian.

But Manchester United are preparing to make a bid for him and get the business done as quickly as possible as the transfer window for English clubs closes on Thursday.

Rumour Rating 5/10

Savic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time now. With only two days in the transfer window, it is now or never for the Red Devils to sign him.

Considering the fact that Jose wants more signing at United the Red Devils could make a move for him.

But the report also states that the Los Blancos are also interested in him, which hardly makes any sense as currently, they have plenty of options in the midfield.

Viedo

What's next

Manchester United are left with very less time if they want to sign the Serbian and it would be interesting to see how they negotiate a deal with Lazio for the midfielder.

Also if Real Madrid also makes a move for him then Manchester United will have to either increase their offer or they might have to look for alternatives as well.


Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Lazio Football
Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
