Reports: Manchester United to make first bid of under €100 million for world-class defender

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
12.21K   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:58 IST

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

What’s the rumour?

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to make a bid of just under €100 million as the first offer for Napoli superstar Kalidou Koulibaly. The Red Devils have been linked with the powerful defender for a while now and they might finally make a move for him in the summer.

In case you didn’t know…

Former Red Devil manager Jose Mourinho spent the entirety of last summer to sign a central defender for the Old Trafford outfit. While there were many names linked, the Senegalese stood out among the rest.

The heart of the matter

And it now seems like Manchester United will once again try to bring their preferred target. This time, according to TMW, the priority for the Red Devils is a solid defender, a good central midfielder and a dangerous attacker.

The report names Joao Cancelo and Koulibaly as targets for the Old Trafford outfit and while the former is set to cost around €60 million, United intend to star off bidding for the latter with an offer of under €100 million.

The final price could, however, reach the €110 million mark.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Manchester United do need a solid centre-back and Kalidou Koulibaly is a name that is always there among the very best. However, it remains to be seen whether the Manchester outfit would be willing to spend so much on a defender when they also have other areas to strengthen this summer.

What’s next?

Manchester United are currently fighting for a top-four finish. A club of their stature shouldn’t be happy with how things have panned ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and will need players that could take them back to the glory days. And the process starts this summer. 

