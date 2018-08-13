Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United to overhaul transfer policy as part of a major club reshuffle  

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    13 Aug 2018, 12:02 IST

Mourinho a
Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward would have less control over transfers after a potential club reshuffle

What's the story?

Manchester United will completely change how transfers are made in the future by appointing their first Director of Football in the coming months according to reports from the Guardian. The club has never felt the need for a Director of Football in their long history due to managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson who ran the club from top to bottom during his tenure.

However, a combination of a poor summer transfer window and the nature of short-term managerial appointments in modern football has led the United hierarchy wanting continuity for future transfer targets and acquisitions.

The appointment will be part of a club reshuffle which includes expansion of the Carrington training facilities and the new Manchester United Women's team.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are one of the only elite European clubs without a Director of Football at the moment. Their neighbours, Manchester City, appointed Txiki Begiristain in the position a few years ago and charge him with the task of ensuring their desired footballing identity is continued regardless of managerial changes by targeting new signing which fit in with their philosophy.

At present, Manchester United acquire their transfer targets on recommendations from both the manager, Jose Mourinho, and the executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward. However, this summer witnessed public spats between the pair over which targets United should sign.

The hierarchy at the club was unhappy about these public displays and have made the decision to hand transfer business over to a sole Director of Football going forward.

The heart of the matter

The appointment would represent a huge change in policy for Manchester United who have endured several consecutively poor transfer windows.

Rather than just moving for expensive, short-term solutions for the playing squad, the plan would change to target longterm prospects who would fit in with the playing philosophy at Old Trafford.

However, many managers do not like working with a Director of Football and it remains to be seen if Mourinho will kick up a fuss about an eventual appointment.

Rumour Rating: 9/10

Jamie Jackson of the Guardian has close ties to both Manchester clubs and it is likely that his report has come from a source within the club. United are currently in the process of big changes and the appointment of a Director of Football would seem like a logical step for the Red Devils.

Video


What's next?

No appointment will be made until the current work on expanding facilities and reshuffling other areas of the club have been completed. Realistically, the club would hope to have someone in place before the summer transfer window in 2019.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward Manchester United Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester United Bargains of the Sir Alex Ferguson...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona decide not to pursue target Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton to beat Man United for Barcelona ace's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to secure a stunning loan deal...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Another target rejects Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign top...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us