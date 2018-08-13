Reports: Manchester United to overhaul transfer policy as part of a major club reshuffle

Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward would have less control over transfers after a potential club reshuffle

What's the story?

Manchester United will completely change how transfers are made in the future by appointing their first Director of Football in the coming months according to reports from the Guardian. The club has never felt the need for a Director of Football in their long history due to managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson who ran the club from top to bottom during his tenure.

However, a combination of a poor summer transfer window and the nature of short-term managerial appointments in modern football has led the United hierarchy wanting continuity for future transfer targets and acquisitions.

The appointment will be part of a club reshuffle which includes expansion of the Carrington training facilities and the new Manchester United Women's team.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are one of the only elite European clubs without a Director of Football at the moment. Their neighbours, Manchester City, appointed Txiki Begiristain in the position a few years ago and charge him with the task of ensuring their desired footballing identity is continued regardless of managerial changes by targeting new signing which fit in with their philosophy.

At present, Manchester United acquire their transfer targets on recommendations from both the manager, Jose Mourinho, and the executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward. However, this summer witnessed public spats between the pair over which targets United should sign.

The hierarchy at the club was unhappy about these public displays and have made the decision to hand transfer business over to a sole Director of Football going forward.

The heart of the matter

The appointment would represent a huge change in policy for Manchester United who have endured several consecutively poor transfer windows.

Rather than just moving for expensive, short-term solutions for the playing squad, the plan would change to target longterm prospects who would fit in with the playing philosophy at Old Trafford.

However, many managers do not like working with a Director of Football and it remains to be seen if Mourinho will kick up a fuss about an eventual appointment.

Rumour Rating: 9/10

Jamie Jackson of the Guardian has close ties to both Manchester clubs and it is likely that his report has come from a source within the club. United are currently in the process of big changes and the appointment of a Director of Football would seem like a logical step for the Red Devils.

What's next?

No appointment will be made until the current work on expanding facilities and reshuffling other areas of the club have been completed. Realistically, the club would hope to have someone in place before the summer transfer window in 2019.