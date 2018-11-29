Reports: Manchester United trigger one-year extension to retain superstar

De Gea will be staying at Old Trafford for at least one more year

What's the story?

Manchester United have struck a significant deal this afternoon by extending the contract of their goalkeeping ace David de Gea. The Red Devils have come to terms with the representatives of the Spaniard and have activated their option by prolonging De Gea's contract until 2020, Sky Sports News claims.

In case you didn't know...

Previously, the 28-year old's deal was set to expire next summer in 2019, which would allow him to enter negotiations with foreign clubs on a pre-contractual agreement during the January transfer window.

However, United have exercised their extension clause and will be able to keep hold off De Gea for one more year but, negotiations for a new long-term deal is still due.

Meanwhile, European rivals such as Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain have also been in the hunt for the signature of the Spaniard in recent months and might come calling in the summer transfer window next season.

The Heart of the Matter

De Gea has undoubtedly been the X-Factor in Manchester United's success in recent years. Signed in 2011 by Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Atletico Madrid youngster has come off age in the last three years and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

De Gea's brilliance on the field has been duly recognized and bagged him several individual honours, most importantly being the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, as he kept a career-high 18 cleans sheets.

Jose Mourinho is likely to be the most thrilled person in Manchester currently, who remained positive after Tuesday's 1-0 win against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League about De Gea's future and was confident that his number 1 was going to pen a new deal.

The Portuguese boss stated, "He's the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club, a winning club you need the best goalkeeper in the world. You also need some other best players [in their position] in the world, in this case, we only have the best goalkeeper in the world."

This year, David de Gea became the first Premier League goalkeeper to be named in the FIFPro World XI.



What's next?

﻿With the one-year extension, Manchester United ensure that David de Gea will not leave for free. With that out of the way, Ed Woodward and co. will be looking to tie the Spanish superstar down to a long-term contract at Old Trafford.