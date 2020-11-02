Reports: Manchester United turn down opportunity to sign Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United have turned down the opportunity to sign AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, according to reports. He is in the final year of his contract and is yet to sign an extension so far, putting clubs around Europe on high alert.

Calhanoglu first caught the eye with Hamburger SV in the 2013/14 season, where he scored 11 goals from 38 appearances. That earned him a move to Bayer Leverkusen a year later, where the Turkish midfielder played for three seasons, scoring 28 goals.

He joined AC Milan in the summer of 2017 and is in his fourth season with the Serie A giants. Predominantly a No.10, Calhanoglu is a dead-ball expert and uses the same knuckleball technique preferred by Cristiano Ronaldo for free-kicks.

His set-piece delivery and ability to swing the ball make Calhanoglu an asset to the team, which is why Milan are desperate to hold on to him.

Calhanoglu has already scored 27 goals from 138 appearances for the Serie A side and was thought to have admirers at Old Trafford too. However, Manchester United have reportedly passed on the chance to sign him for free next summer.

Calhanoglu is surplus to requirements at Manchester United

Hakan Calhanoglu is unlikely to join Manchester United next summer

Calhanoglu rejected Milan’s latest offer for a contract extension, which paved the way for Manchester United to swoop in for him. The Turkish international will be free to talk to clubs in the winter and the Red Devils were favorites to secure his services.

The player’s agent reportedly rang up Matt Judge, United’s chief negotiator, to discuss the nuances of a possible move. However, Manchester United have politely turned down the offer.

#mufc are not understood to be in negotiations with Hakan Çalhanoğlu. His agent made a call to Matt Judge but the club will not pursue the matter. Sources think the factor of association with United carrying a value for players on the move is at play (@lauriewhitwell) @ManUtd — AllRedsUnited (@AllRedsUnited) November 2, 2020

Advertisement

One of the reasons why the Red Devils are unwilling to pursue a move is because Calhanoglu plays in the No.10 role. Manchester United are heavily stocked in that position with both Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek in the squad.

And even though the Red Devils stuttered to an uninspiring 0-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, the United hierarchy are reportedly happy with the creative options in the squad.

🔴🔴Manchester United have firmly rejected the chance to sign AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, according to The Athletic.#HakanCalhanoglu #Calhanoglu #MUFCunite

[📷:Getty images] pic.twitter.com/zkc0Kvi8gD — MUFC unite (@MUFCunite) November 2, 2020

Calhanoglu, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet Milan executives for another round of talks in the next couple of weeks, where the Serie A side is expected to place an improved offer on the table.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old already has four goals and four assists from nine games in the new season and is the heartbeat of this Milan team, who sit atop the Serie A table currently.

If the Italian side is unsuccessful in their attempts to extend his stay, Calhanoglu will not be short of suitors. However, Manchester United might not be one of them.