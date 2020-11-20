Reports: Manchester United weighing up move for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Sergio Ramos and his contract situation with Real Madrid. The Spain and Real Madrid captain's contract with his club expires at the end of the season, which would make him a free agent.

Sergio Ramos will enter the final 6 months of his contract with Real Madrid in January, which would mean that he can open negotiations with other clubs if he does not sign an extension with the Los Blancos.

A number of Europe's top clubs such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Manchester United are said to be monitoring Ramos' situation at Real Madrid, but rumors suggest that the club will be offering him a two-year deal in the coming weeks.

According to Marca, Manchester United are also considering an approach for the veteran defender. Ramos has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, with many close associates of the player suggesting that he has always been a fan of the Premier League and wants to play in England one day.

Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005 from Sevilla, and has gone on to become one of the best defenders of his generation during his 15 years at the club. The Spaniard has scored 100 times in 660 appearances for Madrid, including an impressive tally of 13 goals in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

Sergio Ramos is free to negotiate with other clubs from 1 January, and the papers say a Ligue 1 club are keen to bring him in.



Manchester United have had a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils currently sit in 14th place on the Premier League table, having won just three of their opening seven games. Manchester United's defense has been a massive cause for concern, and has taken much of the blame for their disappointing performances of late.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to sign a top-quality center-half this summer, but the club failed to sign any of the Norwegian's top targets. United are now keen to right their wrongs, and take advantage of Ramos' contract situation at Real Madrid.

Manchester United lack experience, physicality and composure in their defense, qualities that have made Sergio Ramos the player that he is. United are looking to follow the footsteps of Chelsea, who signed a veteran defender in the form of Thiago Silva in the summer.

Silva has had an impressive start to life in the Premier League, and has helped solidify Chelsea's defense. Manchester United will hope that the potential signing of Sergio Ramos will have the same effect.

The possibility of Manchester United signing Sergio Ramos is however, very unlikely. The 34-year-old is one of Real Madrid's best players, and manager Zinedine Zidane will not fancy letting go of his club captain anytime soon.

Reports suggest that Sergio Ramos is close to putting pen to paper on a two-year extension with Real Madrid, which effectively rules out Manchester United's chances of signing him.