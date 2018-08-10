Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United were willing to spend £100 million on World Cup winner

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.98K   //    10 Aug 2018, 13:14 IST

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round
Jose would have loved to have him in his team

What's the rumour?

Manchester United's centre-back pursuit ended on what could arguably be deemed to be comical terms. Their long pursuit which was well documented did not bear fruit. In fact, it was difficult to find a high-profile centre-back from around Europe whose name wasn't linked with the Red Devils.

And now, according to The Sun, Manchester United were willing to spend as much as £100 million on Real Madrid centre-back and World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United were linked with Harry Maguire of Leicester City, Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur, Yerry Mina (now Everton), Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid and Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich.

However, Jerome Boateng reportedly called up Mourinho and told him he's grateful for the interest even though he doesn't want to move to Old Trafford. Leicester City's valuation of Harry Maguire was way too high.

Yerry Mina's agent fee was dastardly and hence United were forced to walk away. Diego Godin signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid and Toby Alderweireld looks likely to run out his contract at Tottenham Hotspur despite being frustrated at the club.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United's board and Jose Mourinho weren't exactly on the same page. The board wasn't convinced of the fact that any of the defenders that were linked with Manchester United were markedly better than the ones who are already on their payroll.

The Red Devils already have Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. The board also didn't feel the need to bolster the backline.

Rumour rating/probability: 2/10

It's not like it matters anymore. Anyway, it's the Sun and since Varane's name wasn't extensively linked with Manchester United, it is highly unlikely that United even contacted Real Madrid regarding Varane in the first place.

Video


What's next?

Manchester United will play the new season without a new centre-back as the Premier League transfer window closed last night.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest EPL news, football transfers, and predictions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane Harry Maguire EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star rejects Man United move after...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United set to bid £70 million for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want £150...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90...
RELATED STORY
5 Summer Transfers That Could Surpass Ronaldo's £100...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United transfers that attracted record fees
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us