Reports: Manchester United will be liable to pay a huge sum of £29m to Mourinho if they decide to sack him

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 715 // 07 Oct 2018, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to Daily Mirror, Mourinho will insist the Glazers to pay up to £29m to him as per the contractual agreement between the two respective parties if they decide to sack him in the near future before the end of the season.

With the results not going in his favour at Manchester United, the pressure has piled up on the Portuguese to either start delivering positive results or perish.

In case you didn't know...

There have been regular reports regarding Mourinho's future at Old Trafford in the last couple of weeks. His relationship, especially with Paul Pogba, has gone beyond reparable after the match against Wolves. There have also been reports about other players too developing a frosty relationship with the manager. Also, the results this season till now have been unfavourable for Jose Mourinho and has been repeatedly criticised by Manchester United legends for his defensive style of play.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have been very poor this season and have managed to win just four games of the eight played in the Premier League so far. Jose Mourinho has been severely criticised for this and has had to face the brunt of the media in these past few days.

Fortunately for Mourinho, Manchester United were able to come a thrilling comeback yesterday against Newcastle as they recovered from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 at the end. Hence, his player's performances have certainly given Mourinho a glimmer of hope reading his future at the club.

Despite this, there is a possibility that Mourinho might be sacked if the team performs below average in the next few games. If this happens, then the Manchester United hierarchy will have to pay him a huge sum of money to relieve him of his managerial duties as per the contract.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Daily Mirror is a reliable online publication and hence this report might prove to be true in the future.

What's next?

It is now entirely up to Ed Woodward to decide what will be in Manchester United's best interest and hence take an appropriate decision.