Reports: Manchester United identify Jose Mourinho's replacement

Apurva FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 1.37K // 01 Aug 2018, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League

What’s the rumour?

Jose Mourinho has been going on a rant against the Manchester United board and there are fears at the club that he might leave soon. The Red Devils are not willing to take a risk and have already started identifying his possible replacements.

According to a report in The Sun, United have got Zinedine Zidane on top of their list of probable replacements for Mourinho. The former Real Madrid manager is still without a club after leaving Los Blancos earlier this summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Zidane was Real Madrid's manager for 2-and-half years. He won the Champions League a precedented three consecutive times in his short stint at the club.

Mourinho has been at United for 2 years now and has won the Europa League and the League cup. He is not happy with the club's transfers right now and has been going on rants every now and then these days.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are already planning for life after Mourinho according to The Sun. The English newspaper claims that the Red Devils fear that the manager won't last the season and will be leaving soon.

Rumour probability: 2/10

Mourinho still has 2 years left on his contract and is just asking for more signings. Moreover, he just wants his players to cut short their vacation and come back in time for the Premier League 2018/19 kick off. They face Leicester City on Friday, August 10th while all other clubs have an extra day to get ready.

Video

What’s next?

Manchester United have one more pre-season friendly before their Premier League season kicks off. They face Bayern Munich on August 5th in the final game of the International Champions Cup.