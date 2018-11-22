×
Reports: Maradona wants Usain Bolt to join his Mexican side Dorados

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
11   //    22 Nov 2018, 12:36 IST

Central Coast Mariners v Macarthur South West Utd
Central Coast Mariners v Macarthur South West Utd

What's the rumour?

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been handed a major boost to his footballing career as Argentina legend Maradona is reportedly interested in signing him.

In case you didn't know...

The former sprinter has always been vocal about his dream to become a professional football player and was even given the opportunity to train with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Norwegian outfit Stromsgodet earlier this year.

Bolt joined Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners for an “indefinite training period” back in August and has even scored twice in a friendly match.

However, all talks to agree to a contract with the 32-year-old fell through, after the club encountered problems in finding a commercial deal to meet Bolt's wage demands, leaving the Jamaican's footballing future up in the air. 

The heart of the matter

Now, it looks like the Jamaican may be handed a lifeline from an unlikely source - Diego Maradona.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the Argentine legend is keen on bringing the Bolt to his second-division Mexican side Dorados.

Maradona has apparently been in talks with sponsors over the possibility of them covering the cost for Bolt's wages.

Bolt has already struck a friendship with Maradona following a charity event earlier this year. The Jamaican had also played with the 58-year-old in a friendly in Switzerland this year and the Argentine was reportedly impressed by the former sprinter.

The former Argentina boss won his first game with his side in a 4-1 victory in September. Since then, Dorados have had a mixed series of games, resulting in the side sitting in seventh place.

Rumour rating: 6/10

While the offer, if true, is quite an opportunity for the 32-year-old, it is unlikely that a move will immediately materialise as Bolt has recently revealed he has many offers on the table.

Speaking to The Standard, Bolt said, "We have a lot of offers. It’s just finding the right one because the next one I have to make sure it’s going a positive way so that’s the focus. That’s all I can say."

Video

What's next?

Dorados is set to face Juarez in a crucial match to make into the top tier of Mexican football.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
