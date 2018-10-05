Reports: Maurizio Sarri identifies two January transfer targets to aid Chelsea's title bid

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 184 // 05 Oct 2018, 11:34 IST

Sarri is looking forward to signing the two Serie A talents

What's the story?

According to an article published by the Italian website Calciomercato, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is looking to make signings in the January transfer window and according to Il Corriere Dello Sport, the Italian tactician has already identified his two top transfer targets for the winter window.

The Italian paper says Krzysztof Piatek and Daniele Rugani are being closely monitored by the Blues who could make an offer in the January transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

In the case of Rugani, he was linked with a move to West London throughout the summer but remained at Juventus where he's found first-team opportunities limited following the re-signing of Leonardo Bonucci.

However, that does not deny that the center-back is a top quality talent that the Italian side have.

Piatek joined Genoa last summer and is the surely the most surprising Serie A player so far this season.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals in seven appearances in all competitions and is regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Europe at the moment with Barcelona also looking forward to signing him.

The heart of the matter

Given that a good number of center backs is what Chelsea truly lacks, signing Rugani will be an extremely wise move, and that the Blues will then have the required options on and off the bench.

Sarri has always had the Italian International on his radar, as he previously tried signing him for Napoli.

Piatek, on the other hand, will complete the star-studded attacking lineup and will make sure that the goals are scored frequently and thoroughly.

Rumour Probability: 6/10

Rugani's move looks prominent and is likely to happen, given the fact that he will be given more opportunities to play as a Chelsea player, he will be happy to sign up for the Blues, and the deal will be happening for sure.

The case of Piatek, on the other hand, looks extremely doubtful as Genoa won't really be looking forward to selling a talent of world-class potential.

In addition, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also in routine for the Polish International, making the Chelsea forward open for choices.

What's next?

Given the fact that the January transfer window is the very next stop for Chelsea, and they are in the position to make some new transfers, Sarri will be looking forward to initiating the deals and making sure that he gets what he wants.