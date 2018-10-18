Reports: Lionel Messi and teammates want Manchester United star to join Barcelona

Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona's superstars, including Lionel Messi, want Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to join Barcelona. With Pogba's international teammates Dembele and Umtiti already voicing their support for the 25-year-old, Messi seems to be the latest addition on the list of Pogba admirers at the Nou Camp.

With Manchester United having a poor season, Pogba might consider a move to the Blaugrana in January itself.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has been having a difficult time at Old Trafford. His feud with manager Jose Mourinho is well documented. Pogba has himself stated publicly that his future at the club is uncertain and he might look for a move away as soon as the next window in January.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona were on the verge of signing the French midfielder in the recently concluded summer transfer window. They were denied this opportunity as Manchester United put their foot down and maintained their stance that Pogba was not for sale.

Barcelona, on their part, haven't given up hope on signing the Manchester United midfielder and have been seen scouting him in the UEFA Champions League matches. Pogba certainly remains their priority and they might look to make a move in the winter transfer window.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

The Daily Mail have been known to go overboard when it comes to rumours of this sort. Hence, you might want to take this one with a pinch of salt.

What's next?

It is now up to the Nou Camp side to submit a respectable offer to Manchester United. Signing him in January would make him ineligible to feature for the Catalans in the Champions League and they would be well-advised to wait until the next summer window to truly make their move.