Reports: Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to sell Nicolas Pepe; AC Milan among sides linked with Ivory Coast international 

Reports have emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is willing to offload Nicolas Pepe, just one year after the Ivory Coast international arrived at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old joined Arsenal for a club-record fee after a stunning season with Lille. Pepe scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists to help his side to a second-place finish in Ligue 1.

The player, however, had an indifferent debut campaign for Arsenal and scored just eight goals from 42 matches in all competitions.

It has been more of the same this season and the winger has struggled to make his presence felt at the club. Mikel Arteta has frequently opted to play a front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian, and Alexandre Lacazette in the Premier League this season.

Pepe, however, got the opportunity he had been craving when he was handed a start in the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Leeds United. It ended in ignominy for him, as a second-half red card for a headbutt on Ezgjan Alioski ensured that the Gunners played for over 30 minutes with just 10 men.

The Arsenal manager labeled his behaviour as 'unacceptable' in the aftermath of the goalless draw. It appears that Arteta has run out of patience with the forward. The red card was supposedly the final straw and he has reportedly told the club's board to listen to offers for Pepe.

Which club could Arsenal sell Nicolas Pepe to?

Nicolas Pepe has struggled for form this season.

Considering that he cost over €80m, it will be difficult to offload Pepe and Arsenal are unlikely to get anything near that amount for the player. A loan away could help him rediscover his form and increase his value in the market.

AC Milan are said to be among the clubs monitoring Pepe's situation and the Serie A outfit could have some space for him in their squad.

Any potential move to San Siro could also be boosted by the fact that the Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis maintains a close relationship with his Arsenal counterparts. AC Milan player Rafael Leao and Nicolas Pepe are also good friends, having spent time together at Lille.

It is unknown if Arsenal will let their expensive acquisition leave or give him more time to come through to prove himself. Mikel Arteta, though, needs all his players performing at an optimum level if the club is to get back on track this season.

The Gunners will next be in action when they travel to take on Molde in the Europa League. They will then host Wolves in the Premier League. Pepe will sit out the fixture, following his three-game ban for the red card against Leeds.